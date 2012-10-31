* China's "Big Four" 2012 earnings growth of as low as 5 pct
- Starmine
* Interest margins shrink as impact of c.bank rate cuts kick
in
* Smaller Chinese banks to have harder time
(Adds ICBC president comments in para 6)
By Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, Oct 31 China's top four banks are on
course for their weakest annual profit growth since going
public, as the central bank's interest rate cuts in the middle
of the year kick in, slicing lending margins.
After posting profit gains of more than 20 percent for
years, the so-called "Big Four", led by Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), are expected to
report growth of as little as 5 percent in 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine.
That would be the slimmest growth since China Construction
Bank Corp (CCB) became the first of the four to list
in 2005, following the central bank's interest rate cuts in June
and July.
"As loans mature, they will have to be re-priced downwards
based on the new benchmark rate," said Bill Stacey, an analyst
at KBW in Hong Kong. "The margin pressure has been deferred, but
it's coming."
The sobering estimate comes after the banks, including
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and Bank of China Ltd
, surpassed third-quarter profit expectations, helped
by the central bank's landmark decision to allow lenders to set
their own loan rates.
ICBC, whose market value alone is roughly equals that of
Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs put together, said on Wednesday it expects margins
to fluctuate around current levels.
"There will be some volatility with margins, but things
should remain largely stable," ICBC's President Yang Kaisheng
said on a conference call with analysts. Barclays estimates
ICBC's net interest margin was about 2.7 percent in the third
quarter.
Smaller lenders such as Bank of Communications Ltd
will be hit worse by the rate cuts, having reported earnings
that largely met expectations as a rise in loan volumes offset
flat to narrower interest margins.
The central bank's rate cuts - and the resulting narrower
margins - will be felt most keenly by the smaller banks,
including China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd and China Minsheng
Bank Corp Ltd, which have no choice but to compete
with state-owned behemoths by offering cheaper loans.
China Minsheng's third-quarter net interest margin narrowed
10 basis points to 3.04 percent, while China Merchants Bank Co
Ltd's margin shrank 11 basis points to 2.92 percent.
The plight of the smaller banks will also be exacerbated by
a scramble for deposits after the central bank gave lenders more
leeway in setting their own deposit rates, on top of loan rates.
"None of them have enough market share to have the ability
to fix interest rates," said Jim Antos, an analyst at Mizuho
Securities in Hong Kong.
IMPAIRMENT CHARGES
The better-than-expected third-quarter earnings growth
posted by the Big Four would have been smaller if they had taken
bigger impairment charges by putting aside more funds as
provisions for bad loans.
By cutting back on provisions, a greater sum of a bank's
revenue can be counted as profit.
"It depends which direction an investor thinks earnings can
go," said Alexander Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers. "If you
think things are going to get worse, then a bank isn't setting
aside enough. If you think things will get better, then it's
great because it means more profits."
Bank of China, which posted its biggest quarterly gain in a
year, would have seen its earnings slashed by 2 billion yuan in
July-September if it had set aside more funds to cover potential
bad loans, according to DBS Vickers.
ICBC reduced impairment charges by about 1.9
billion yuan in the quarter from a year earlier.
On average, China's banks set aside 50 basis points of their
loan books as impairment charges. A basis point is 0.01 percent.
The cut in impairment charges comes at a time when many
investors are expecting a spike in non-performing loans from the
official 0.97 percent rate. The NPL ratio in China's
entrepreneurial hub of Wenzhou has more than doubled to 3
percent, according to state media.
Chinese bank officials deny there is a significant rise in
bad loans, returning to their oft-repeated line that they are
controlling lending tightly and have looked again at the books
of borrowers who may be in danger of default.
"We've been very successful at controlling our credit
risks," said Zeng Jianhua, CCB's chief financial officer, during
a conference call with analysts on Tuesday. "We are confident
our asset quality will remain healthy."
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo and Ken Wills)