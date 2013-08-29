* ICBC Q2 net profit 69.6 bln yuan vs f'cast 67.1 bln yuan
* BOC Q2 net profit 40.9 bln yuan vs f'cast 38.0 bln yuan
* China's 'Big Four' banks all beat estimates in Q2
By Gabriel Wildau and Lawrence White
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 29 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Bank Of China Ltd
both reported better-than-expected second-quarter
profit growth on Thursday, as net interest margins held steady
while fees rose sharply.
ICBC, the world's largest bank by market
capitalisation, posted net profit of 69.6 billion yuan ($11.4
billion) for the second quarter, up 12.5 percent from a year
earlier. That beat expectations for 67.1 billion yuan in a
Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
BOC, China's fourth-largest lender, reported
quarterly net profit of 40.9 billion yuan, up 17 percent and
topping analysts' expectations of 38.0 billion yuan.
The banks join China Construction Bank
and Agricultural Bank of China in beating
analysts' estimates for the latest quarter, defying the
pessimism over the business climate that has weighed on their
share prices.
Profit growth at most Chinese banks has slowed this year, as
new loan growth has moderated and profit margins face pressure
from policy moves to allow banks to offer higher rates on
customer deposits.
The China Banking Association said last month it expects net
profit growth for China's 17 listed banks to slow to 8 percent
in 2013, from 19 percent in 2012.
ICBC set aside 9.8 billion yuan in loan-loss provisions in
the second quarter, up from 9.1 billion in the same period last
year.
BOC's provisions soared to 14.1 billion yuan in the second
quarter, from 3.8 billion yuan in the second quarter last year,
a rise of 276 percent.
ICBC's net interest margin, which tracks the spread between
the interest rate that banks pay for funds and the rates they
charge to borrowers for loans, was 2.57 percent in the first
half. The bank did not report its net interest margin in its
first-quarter report.
BOC reported its net interest margin at 2.23 percent in the
first half, up one basis point from 2.22 percent in the first
quarter.
Industry-wide, the average net interest margin rose
slightly, to 2.59 percent in the second quarter from 2.57
percent in the first quarter, data from China's banking
regulator shows. But that is still lower than the 2.75 percent
margin in the fourth quarter.
ICBC made some progress on reducing its reliance on interest
income. Fee-based income rose 23 percent in the January-June
period, faster than the 5.8 percent rise in interest income.
BOC's fee income also jumped, rising 24 percent to 69
billion yuan.
But in a sign that more loans may turn sour later this year,
ICBC reported that overdue loans not designated as
non-performing rose to 69.2 billion yuan, or 0.73 percent of all
loans, from 0.71 percent at end-2012.
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)
