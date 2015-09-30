BEIJING, Sept 30 China's biggest banks,
including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, have joined other financial firms in a 180
billion yuan ($28 billion) fund to invest in public-private
partnership (PPP) projects.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) launched the fund jointly with
banks and other major conglomerates and institutions, the
ministry said on Wednesday in a statement on its website.
Ten institutions, including China Construction Bank Corp.
and Bank of China Ltd ,
joined the group, which also includes China Life Insurance
(Group), CITIC Group and the National Council for Social
Security Fund.
The Chinese government, which is looking to support a
slowing economy, wants to accelerate construction investment by
attracting private financing through the increased use of
public-private partnerships.
The MOF on Tuesday published details for 206 proposed PPP
projects, worth a total value of 658.9 billion yuan, including
an expressway in Beijing.
In May, the National Development and Reform Commission
released a list of 1,043 projects, in sectors ranging from
transportation to water conservation, that it said were open to
PPP financing.
The fund, alongside recently released regulations to support
PPP investment, were important steps that would "deepen fiscal
and financial cooperation", the ministry said, implying closer
cooperation between the MOF and banks.
Other institutions joining the fund include the Agricultural
Bank of China Ltd , Bank of Communications
Co. , China Everbright Group, and Postal
Savings Bank of China.
($1 = 6.3544 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)