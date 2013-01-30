SHANGHAI Jan 30 China's securities regulator
may soon grant five mid-sized Chinese lenders permission to
launch fund management companies, in the latest push by
regulators to cultivate a slate of integrated, globally
competitive Chinese financial institutions.
The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission recently met
with fund-management executives from the five banks to discuss
the approval process and hear presentations about the firms'
plans, official media reported on Wednesday.
The banks are Industrial Bank Co Ltd, Bank of
Beijing Co Ltd, Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd,
Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd, and Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd
.
The approval process was likely to achieve significant
progress, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing
unnamed sources.
Eight large Chinese banks have already established fund
management ventures under an existing pilot project. Most are
joint ventures with foreign investment banks, including ICBC
Credit Suisse Asset Management Co, CCB Principal Asset
Management, Bank of China Investment Management, and ABC-CA Fund
Management.
Asset management companies linked to banks currently manage
about 16 percent of the 2.87 trillion yuan ($461 billion) in
total net assets under management by China's fund industry,
according to estimates cited by the paper.
But their market share is growing, thanks in part to their
ability to leverage their existing branch networks to market
fund products. Assets under management at bank-affiliated fund
companies grew 70 percent in 2012, compared to 30 percent growth
for the industry as a whole, according to the estimate.
Chinese regulators are encouraging banks to diversify their
revenues away from reliance on net income, as China moves to
liberalize interest rates.
Under chairman Guo Shuqing, the regulatory commission has
moved to develop China's asset management industry with an eye
to improving domestic capital allocation, offering Chinese
investors a broader range of investment options, and building
globally competitive financial institutions.
($1 = 6.2243 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Richard Pullin)