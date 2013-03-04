BEIJING, March 4 China has broadened a pilot
test and given its approval to two mid-sized banks to start fund
management arms, the bank regulator said on Monday, a boost for
the country's plans to deepen its financial markets.
The Industrial Bank Co Ltd and Bank of Beijing
Co Ltd been given permission to become fund
managers, China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a
statement on its website.
The banks would be allowed to pick their own partners and
were expected to set up "reasonable" equity structures, the
regulator said, without elaborating.
Eight large Chinese banks already have joint fund management
ventures with foreign investment banks under the pilot that
started in 2005. Together they managed nearly 500 billion yuan
($80.3 billion) worth of assets, the regulator said.
"Expanding the pilot project will improve the structure of
social financing and increase the proportion of direct
financing," Shang Fulin, chairman of the bank regulator, said in
the statement.
China wants its banks to diversify revenues away from net
interest income as it slowly liberalises its interest rate
market by introducing more competition between lenders. It also
hopes to increase financial services by cautiously encouraging
more securitisation.
Chinese media had reported in January that three other city
banks - Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd, Bank of Ningbo Co
Ltd and Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd - were
also set to get approvals to become fund managers although they
were not mentioned in the regulator's latest announcement.
Fund management joint ventures between big Chinese lenders
and foreign banks include ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management
Co, CCB Principal Asset Management, Bank of China Investment
Management and ABC-CA Fund Management.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Macfie)