SHANGHAI, August 19 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
plans to raise 37 billion yuan ($6
billion) of Tier 2 capital in a bond offering, in the largest
issue by a Chinese bank this year.
Citic plans to issue the bonds on Aug. 22, according to a
filing posted on Tuesday on the industry website
www.chinabond.com.cn.
China's top banks have been on a bond offering spree over
the last two weeks after a year-long hiatus, as regulators
become comfortable with lenders aggressively tapping
fixed-income markets.
This year, the Agricultural Bank of China and the Bank of
China have both issued what will become the second-largest
number of Tier 2 bonds, with each offering 30 billion yuan,
according to www.chinabond.com.cn.
Citic's first-quarter net profit grew 16.1 percent
year-on-year to 10.7 billion yuan.
