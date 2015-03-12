GRAPHIC: Equity issuances: link.reuters.com/gap34w
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 13 Chinese banks, brokerages and
insurers plan to raise at least $30 billion in new funds through
equity offerings in the coming months, which would make 2015 the
most active year for the financial services sector since 2010.
The year started with a bang, with more than $6 billion of
equity deals in less than three months, including a $3.9 billion
private placement by China's second-largest brokerage Haitong
Securities and the $1.6 billion Shanghai
initial public offering of Orient Securities,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Chinese banks and insurers are raising funds to strengthen
their balance sheets and meet new capital adequacy rules, while
brokerages are tapping the capital markets to expand their
profitable margin financing and other lending businesses. The
capital-raising, in turn, would be a boon for investment banks
targeting Hong Kong and China equity deals for the bulk of their
fee revenues in the Asia-Pacific region.
Fund-raising through equities has suffered for years from
lacklustre investor interest due to concerns over non-performing
loans and weak stock markets in mainland China. The rush of
deals this year points to a more upbeat outlook, especially for
financial companies, following a series of monetary easing
measures in China. The Hang Seng China H-Financials index
has rallied more than 30 percent in the past year. In
the coming months, the pipeline of expected deals includes an
IPO of up to $3 billion by China Huarong Asset Management, the
country's biggest bad-debt manager, and Hong Kong share sales
worth $2 billion each from brokerages Huatai Securities
and GF Securities.
"Considering the cut in monetary policy, considering the
earnings outlook for the banks, it will be an interesting window
of opportunity for them to issue shares," said Francois Perrin,
head of Greater China equities at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners Asia, adding that he favours insurers over banks due to
growth in the insurance industry and their higher return on
equity.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)