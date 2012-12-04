BEIJING Dec 4 China's Huaxia Bank Co Ltd
may face some liability after a rogue employee sold
unauthorised wealth management products which weekend reports
claimed had stopped making payments, a bank official said on
Tuesday.
An employee at Huaxia's Jiading branch, in a Shanghai
suburb, sold the instruments issued by the Zhongding Wealth
Investment Center without permission, and a police investigation
is underway, the bank said on Monday.
A spokesman for the bank's Shanghai operations told Reuters
that police investigators may assign some liability to the bank.
"Currently, investors think Huaxia Bank must take the
responsibility and no matter what we argue, they won't listen to
us. So we must let the police and judiciary decide the different
responsibilities of all parties involved in this case," Huaxia's
Shanghai division spokesman told Reuters.
"But it cannot be understood that the bank will pay for the
default."
Huaxia has said it was "aware" of reports that the
investments could not be repaid when the product matured, but
has not confirmed those reports.
So far, there has not been a high-profile case of default by
a Chinese wealth management product, many of which are marketed
by banks and highly sought by retail depositors for their higher
interest rates. Banks' liability for the performance of
third-party instruments is therefore untested.
"We will take the responsibility that we should take, but
there are some legal procedures to follow," Huaxia Bank's
Shanghai division head Zheng Chao told investors assembled at
door of his offices, according to the Securities Times on
Tuesday.
Bankers and analysts worry that the proliferation of wealth
management products, which promise higher interest rates than
savings accounts, poses a danger to the Chinese banking system
because of their opacity, and the risk that banks may have to
cover any default.
"SHADOW BANKING"
Many of the products essentially channel money to the
so-called shadow banking system, where they help fund real
estate and other projects at very high interest rates.
Chinese investment bank CICC warned in an analyst report on
Tuesday of the long-term reputational damage to Huaxia if its
depositors lose money, although it acknowledged the Zhongding
products were sold without principal or interest guaranteed.
CICC estimated the amount sold through the Jiading branch at
20 million yuan ($3.21 million), citing Chinese media reports.
Even if Huaxia had handled all the full 160 million yuan raised
by Zhongding, that would equal only about 1 percent of the
bank's annual pre-tax profit, CICC said.
"Huaxia should take responsibility for lack of internal
controls," CICC wrote. "Short-term pain is better than long-term
pain."
Huaxia has not commented on how many depositors bought the
products, the amount of money involved, nor what its exposure
might be.
Investors' suspicions were raised when one of the wealth
management products issued by the Zhongding Wealth Investment
Center failed to pay out as scheduled on Nov. 26, the Securities
Times said. It said all four products issued by Zhongding have
failed to make payments.
Zhongding wanted to raise up to 200 million yuan to invest
in a pawn broking operation and an Audi sales company among
other projects in Henan, and promised investors annual interest
of 11-13 percent, according to its prospectus.
The company that guaranteed the product told Reuters on
Monday that it would not honour that guarantee, claiming the
documents provided by Zhongding were incorrect.
Huaxia's Shanghai-listed shares traded down 0.2 percent
early on Tuesday, compared with a 0.4 percent sfall in the
broader market.
($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan)
