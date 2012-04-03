* Big Four banks have long maintained a stranglehold
* Range of reforms carried out in cities like Wenzhou
* Related goal is to tame underground lending market
April 3 China's state banks make money "too
easily" and their monopoly on financial services has to be
broken if cash-starved private enterprises are to get access to
capital when they need it, state media cited Premier Wen Jiabao
as saying on Tuesday.
Wen's comments, carried on China National Radio, come days
after Beijing gave the go-ahead for financial reforms in Wenzhou
- known as the country's cradle of private enterprise - that
will encourage private investment in local banks.
"Frankly, our banks make profits far too easily. Why?
Because a small number of major banks occupy a monopoly
position, meaning one can only go to them for loans and
capital," China National Radio quoted Wen as telling local
businesses at a roundtable discussion.
"That's why right now, as we're dealing with the issue of
getting private capital into the finance sector, essentially,
that means we have to break up their monopoly," the radio news
service reported Wen as saying on its website.
The Big Four banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China, Bank of China, Agricultural
Bank of China and China Construction Bank
, have long maintained a stranglehold on virtually
every aspect of the financial services industry.
But in past years, Beijing has carried out a range of
reforms in cities such as coastal Wenzhou. Last month, the
Cabinet approved a pilot project it hopes will one day form a
cornerstone of nationwide financial sector reforms.
Private investors in Wenzhou will be encouraged to buy into
local banks and to set up financial institutions such as loan
companies and rural community banks, the State Council said in a
statement posted on the government's website last week.
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNIFIED
Beijing hopes that cash-starved small businesses - vital to
employment in the world's second largest economy - will be able
to access financing more easily and cheaply.
"The central government is unified on this, and you've seen
the Wenzhou experiment ensue. I think, Wenzhou has had some
successes, that should be replicated nationally," Wen was cited
as saying. "In fact, some can immediately be kicked off
countrywide."
Allowing private investors to lend via legal entities will
also help Beijing tame an underground lending market, where
annualised interest rates can reach 100 percent. The People's
Bank of China estimated that market at 2.4 trillion yuan as of
the end of March 2010, or 5.6 percent of total lending.
Many private businesses turn to grey-market lending because
they lack the connections to access loans at official rates,
which primarily flow from state-owned banks to state-owned
enterprise.
The idea of a financial reform zone emerged late last year
after media reports surfaced about Wenzhou entrepreneurs who had
gone into hiding or committed suicide after they were unable to
repay high interest on under-the-counter loans.
The local central bank branch estimates underground lending
in Wenzhou at 110 billion yuan. About a third of that is used
for real economic activities, with the rest going to speculative
investments, according to media reports.