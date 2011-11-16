BEIJING Nov 16 The average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese banks stood at 12.3 percent at the end of September, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday, up from 12.2 percent at end-June.

The core capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks edged up to 10.1 percent at the end of September from 9.9 percent three months ago, data released by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) on its website: www.cbrc.gov.cn showed.

The banking regulator requires that major lenders must maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent while other banks should keep a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

The average non-performing loan ratio of Chinese banks was at 0.9 percent, the data showed. The NPL ratio of big commercial banks stood at 1.1 percent at the end of September while that of joint-stock banks was at 0.6 percent.

The NPL ratio of city commercial banks was at 0.8 percent and that of rural commercial banks and foreign banks was at 1.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The net interest margin of Chinese banks was 2.7 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three months ago, the regulator said. Banks' non-interest income accounted for 20.1 percent the total.

Total bank assets in China hit 105.72 trillion yuan ($16.7 trillion) at the end of September, up 16.6 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.347 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)