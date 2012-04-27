* China banks face crackdown on fee charges
* Rising funding costs seen hurting smaller banks most
By Lawrence White and Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, April 27 Bank of China's
weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings sets a muted tone
for its three peers that report on Friday, with banks facing
growing pressure as more borrowers struggle to repay loans in
the face of a slowing economy.
The world's second-biggest economy grew at its slowest pace
in nearly three years in the first quarter at 8.1 percent after
slowing exports and curtailed state investment crimped overall
activity.
Bank of China, the country's No.3 lender by
market value, posted on Thursday a near 10 percent rise in
January-March net profit, but the figure fell below expectations
as flat net interest margins offset a rise in fee income.
"For the large banks, margins should all come under pressure
because of rising funding costs," said Stanley Li, an analyst at
Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong.
"Depositors are looking for higher-yielding places to put
their money, and that means funds cost more for banks while
demand for loans continue to grow."
The sheer size that China's banks have grown to is
astonishing, when factoring in that the Big Four - Bank of
China, ICBC, China Construction Bank and
Agricultural Bank of China - were technically
insolvent institutions less than a decade ago.
ICBC's market capitalisation of $240 billion is slightly
less than the combined value of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup and Bank of America. ICBC's 2011 net profit alone is
nearly equal to Morgan Stanley's entire market worth.
The Big 4 reported a combined 14 percent rise in total
assets, to 51.3 trillion yuan last year, roughly the size of the
German, French and British economies combined, the New York
Times pointed out earlier this week.
The huge growth spurt for the Big Four may be set for a down
shift.
Analysts are divided on whether China has seen its worst for
the year, but they are confident its economy will pull through
with growth of at least 7.5 percent, if not over 8 percent, as
Beijing relaxes monetary policy to foster activity.
And in a sign that Beijing is loosening policy reins to
support the economy, Chinese banks lent a whopping 1.01 trillion
yuan in March in their biggest lending surge in 14 months as the
government relaxed credit restrictions.
The spike in loans underlined easier credit conditions in
China this year, with lending rates in the grey market pulling
back from sky-high levels of as steep as over 80 percent last
year when Beijing was still tightening policy.
But the costs of the loans are beginning to eat into the
banks' bottom line with greater force.
Bernstein Research senior analyst Mike Werner said in a
research note this week the brokerage forecasts the group will
report net income growth of 13-14 percent, 2 percent below
consensus estimates on the back of higher credit costs.
"MONOPOLY"
Following a widely publicised visit to the entrepreneurial
hotspot of the eastern coastal city Wenzhou on October 5,
premier Wen Jiabao spoke about the need for financial support
for the small- and medium-sized businesses that were being
strangled by a liquidity squeeze. A spate of suicides by small
business owners in the city threw the issue into sharp relief.
As part of its response, the government has been cracking
down on the fees that banks can charge these businesses,
including the so-called 'consulting fee' banks were able to levy
just for maintaining a lending relationship with a company.
"It was encouraging to see Bank of China growing fee
income," said Alexander Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers. "There
were expectations that fees might decline due to the increasing
controls that regulators have put in place."
This move can be seen in the broader context of increasingly
direct public comments by senior party officials both within and
outside the banking system, aimed at shaking up the big banks'
cosy monopoly and appeasing growing public dismay over their big
profits.
Some delegates attending China's annual parliamentary
meetings in Beijing in March openly criticised rising bank
profits, taking a public stand that is rare for the country's
normally docile legislature.
These comments foreshadowed a speech in early April when
premier Wen said the country's state banks act as a monopoly
that make money "far too easily".
Jiang Jianqing, chairman of ICBC, the world's biggest bank
by market value, said in a taped CNBC interview on Thursday he
wanted to see "a healthier, more diversified and more
multi-ownership financial system" including more "anti-monopoly
enforcement."
He also said profit growth at Chinese banks will come down
to reasonable levels starting this year as the economy slows.
FUNDING COSTS RISE
The concerted nature of these public remarks hint at
possible reform of China's interest rate policy, which puts a
ceiling on the interest rates banks can pay to attract deposits
and sets a floor on lending rates, ensuring a healthy interest
rate spread that is currently hovering around 270 basis points.
Liberalising these rates would almost certainly narrow that
spread by pushing up the rate paid on deposits as banks compete
more freely with each other.
This reform is unlikely to take place too quickly, however,
and in the short term analysts see the smaller banks which have
the highest loan-to-deposit ratios hit harder by rising funding
costs affecting the whole sector.
For the entire sector, though, the expectation is for a
slowdown in fee growth, as Bernstein's Werner points out.
"We forecast that fee income growth will decelerate
further... due to the continued government restrictions on the
type of fees the banks can charge to small enterprises," he said
in the note.
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Su and Vikram Subhedar in Hong
Kong, Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by Murali Anantharaman,
Michael Flaherty and John Mair)