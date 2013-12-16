SHANGHAI Dec 16 China's government has
completed its purchase of shares in the country's four biggest
banks, marking the end of the latest round of interventions
aimed to support its chronically weak stock market.
Central Huijin Investment Co, which holds Beijing's
investments in state-owned financial firms, finished buying
shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, China Construction Bank
, Agricultural Bank of China
, and Bank of China ,
the four banks said in stock exchange filings on Monday.
Huijin bought its stakes through purchases of freely
floating common shares on the Shanghai stock exchange, meaning
that the banks' registered capital levels are unaffected.
In June, the four banks announced that Huijin planned to
increase its equity stake through purchases on the stock
exchange and that the purchases would occur gradually over a
period of no more than six months. The latest
announcements mark the end of the planned purchases.
Huijin, which is a unit of China Investment Corp, the
country's sovereign wealth fund, has periodically raised its
stakes in blue-chip financial firms during periods of stock
market weakness, in a bid to boost market confidence.
Last week, Huijin gained approval to enter the interbank
bond market, where banks are expected to raise capital by
selling billions of yuan in subordinate debt in coming years.
The company launched a similar stock purchase
plan in October 2012, when the market was weak.
Monday's announcements were published after the Shanghai and
Hong Kong stock markets closed on Monday. An index of Hong
Kong-listed shares of mainland financial firms lost 1.0
percent on Friday, in line with a 0.9 percent decline for all
mainland shares listed in China.
Hong Kong-listed mainland financial shares are down 0.1
percent for 2013.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau)