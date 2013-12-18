* Bank lending constrained by liquidity and rules
* Loan-to-deposit ratios near regulatory cap
* Accounting treatment more favourable for bonds
By Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Dollar bond issuance from Chinese
companies reached a record US$68.5bn this year, and bankers and
investors say the trend will extend into 2014 as local market
dynamics continue to push financing abroad.
Perhaps the most important driver behind the issuance surge
is tighter liquidity conditions onshore for Chinese banks this
year. Higher money market rates - which reached 30% at one point
in June - have led to higher funding costs for banks, and that
in turn has impacted lending.
Bankers say this was also a reason behind a flood of bonds
backed by standby letters of credit.
"It is simple: they could still get the loan fees but did
not have to fund the loan, so it was perfect for tight
liquidity," said one banker.
That route will soon be closed, though, as regulators have
stopped approving new SBLCs. Banks also have realized that their
own bond spreads have widened as a result of providing the
guarantees. Still, no one expects the supply of Chinese issues
in foreign markets to be affected, just that the supply will
come without SBLCs.
One reason banks were motivated to offer SBLCs was to avoid
bumping into a regulatory cap set by the People's Bank of China,
which limits banks' loan-to-deposit ratios to 75%.
It is no coincidence that the vast majority of SBLCs for
foreign bonds issued in the past year were given by Bank of
China. The country's largest lender is closest to breaching that
limit established by the regulator, with its loan-to-deposit
ratio standing at 72.23% at the end of the third quarter.
Most of the other large banks in China are not as near the
cap, but at least one, Bank of Communications, has already
breached 70%. Moreover, the average ratio across the sector hit
68.7% at the end of last year, up 3.7 percentage points from the
end of 2008.
Another factor supporting the rise in offshore issuance is
that Chinese banks are now under Basel III capital regulations,
which means riskier loans take a higher toll on their capital.
The offshore bond market, however, has proven an easy
alternative financing source given the combination of tight
liquidity, more stringent banking rules and lending caps on the
mainland.
Perhaps not surprisingly, many of the bonds issued by
Chinese companies this year saw strong demand from Chinese
lenders. Recent examples include an US$800m three-year deal from
China State Shipbuilding Corporation, 57% of which was bought by
onshore banks. But the trend started much earlier in the year,
in April, when several unrated Chinese companies with ties to
local governments issued dollar bonds that ended up mostly with
local lenders.
That onshore bid ensured that dollar deals got printed
throughout the market hiccup in the summer, when most dollar
issuance in Asia struggled to find buyers among international
investors.
Bankers involved in deals that saw heavy take-up from
onshore lenders said these banks know the credits and feel
comfortable buying their dollar bonds at the yields they were
offered - which often represent a premium to what they would get
for lending directly to the companies onshore. Moreover, they
said, selling down publicly traded dollar bonds is easier than
unloading loans.
While that makes sense, a few cynical investors have been
questioning the true reasons behind the offshore issuance drive.
One hedge fund manager speculated that proceeds of some of these
deals were repatriated as foreign direct investments, helping
local governments meet foreign investment quotas set by Beijing.
Another hedge fund manager noted that bonds get different
accounting treatment, reducing capital charges, and also do not
count towards loan-to-deposit ratios. As for the choice of
issuing abroad instead of selling local bonds that could be
bought by the banks in the same way, he suggested that the
regulatory hurdles are lower for a foreign bond issued via a
foreign subsidiary than in the domestic market.
A banking analyst said that while both factors could indeed
be at work, the reason may instead be related to hard currency
funding costs. These costs for Chinese, Indian and Taiwanese
banks have all spiked to more than Libor plus 100bp, meaning
that any dollar lending by Chinese banks has just become a lot
less profitable.
How that plays into buying the bonds of these issuers is
still unclear. But all parties interviewed agreed that Chinese
banks will continue to buy foreign bonds of Chinese issuers.
The good news for investors is that there is a captive buyer
base for the large amount of bonds expected to be issued by
China next year.
"More and more Asia is depending on its own money, and that
is good," said the second hedge fund manager.
The bad news is that the record issuance seen this year by
China will likely be surpassed next year. So far, this has not
put any pressure on spreads - in fact, Chinese spreads are on
average 40bp tighter than where they started the year.
Eventually, though, the laws of supply and demand may come into
play.
Even demand from Chinese banks for the bonds of the
companies they know has a limit.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner, additional reporting by
Edison Yong, editing by Abby Schultz, Julian Baker)