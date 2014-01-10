* CSRC revises rules on disclosures for listed banks
* Regulators want to increase market discipline
* New disclosures required on off-balance-sheet business
* Move to standardise disclosures by various banks
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's securities regulator
will require the country's listed banks to increase disclosure
of off-balance-sheet exposure, asset quality and other risk
indicators, in a move to increase market discipline and temper
banks' expansion into risky new business lines.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has revised the
regulations detailing what information listed banks must
disclose in their regular financial statements, the agency said
in a news release on Friday.
"Following the daily expansion of commercial banks'
traditional credit business, newly-emerging off-balance-sheet
business lines, and hybrid business lines ... various countries
have reached a consensus about strengthening information
disclosure and transparency requirements," the agency said.
The revisions, which take effect immediately, require new
disclosure on risk indicators, including more detailed
information on wealth management products (WMPs), which have
emerged as a major new business line for banks since 2010.
Banks market WMPs to customers as a higher-yielding
alternative to traditional bank deposits, using the funds raised
to make off-balance-sheet loans to risky borrowers such as
property developers and local governments.
Analysts have warned that WMPs and other forms of
off-balance-sheet lending have fueled a massive increase in
government and corporate borrowing in recent year, raising risks
of a bad-debt crisis.
The rules also require new disclosures on asset quality and
market risk, the agency said. Asset quality has emerged as a
focus for investors this year, as bankers have said they expect
bad loans to rise as China's economy slows.
Earlier this week, the China Banking Regulatory Commission
also added new disclosure requirements for banks, requiring all
banks with assets over 1.6 trillion yuan ($264 billion) to
report their off-balance-sheet exposures and other indicators in
line with new global rules to increase regulation of
systemically important financial institutions.
The CSRC's revised rules also call for standardising the
methodologies used to calculate various risk indicators that
banks have already been reporting and simplifying certain
requirements to avoid repetition.
The rules also simplify certain requirements and give banks
more flexibility to present certain information in a form that
is easier for investors to understand.
($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kim Coghill)