BEIJING, Sept 28 China's banking regulator has
issued revised internal control guidelines for banks to ensure
that appropriate risk management controls are adopted, while
increasing penalties for any violations, the regulator said on
Sunday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission said in a notice
published on its website that guidelines first published in 2002
needed to be updated to take into account changes at Chinese
commercial banks.
"The organizational structure and business operations at
China's commercial banks have undergone a relatively big
change," the CBRC said in its statement. "The risks they face
are increasingly diverse and internal controls are becoming
increasingly important."
The new internal control guidelines cover areas ranging from
senior management and board director processes and methods, to
internal control responsibilities of audit departments and
business units.
Issuance of the guidelines comes days after the country's
central bank began a targeted program to make available 500
billion yuan ($81.6 billion) in short-term funds to China's five
biggest banks.
China's economy, which posted 7.5 percent growth in the
second quarter, continues to show signs of slowing. The
country's factory output grew at its weakest pace in nearly six
years in August while growth in other key sectors such as retail
sales and imports also cooled.
China's commercial banks are also reporting a surge in
non-perofrming loans. China's banks reported for
the first half of the year an increase in bad loans from the
Yangtze delta, the country's main export-focused manufacturing
belt, as well as the Bohai industrial rim.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the country's biggest bank, also said 80 percent of
new non-performing loans in the second quarter came from
manufacturing and wholesale.
Several lenders said they expect bad loans to continue
rising this year, especially from creditors in the steel,
wholesale and shipping sectors.
The Agricultural Bank of China has
said it had cut loans to customers in steel making and ship
building by almost 39 billion yuan ($6.4 billion).
(1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Michael Urquhart)