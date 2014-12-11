* Foreign banks moving into credit to boost revenues in
China
* China JVs involving foreign banks have made little or no
money
* Regulatory environment has favoured local Chinese banks
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Dec 11A decade of poor earnings in
mainland China is forcing global investment banks to shift focus
from areas dominated by local players such as stock market
listings to complex but more lucrative credit products.
Citigroup, UBS Group AG and Morgan Stanley
are among the big lenders hoping a jump in demand for
securitisation and corporate bond underwriting will help
transform their fortunes in the world's second largest economy.
Securitisations, whereby assets such as car loans are
packaged into a new security and sold, have surged to 213
billion yuan ($34.6 billion) in the first 10 months of 2014, a
figure 13 times bigger than their total last year, Moody's said
in a report this week.
These structures, which command a higher banking fee because
of their complexity, are becoming popular as they allow banks to
shift credit risks to investors and offer new funding sources to
companies as China's economy slows.
This nascent market offers a large potential source of new
revenues for foreign players, emerging at a time when many of
them are looking to reshape their joint ventures with local
partners in mainland China.
"Some banks are having a rethink. These ventures were set up
with a ten year shelf life, and they have an opportunity now to
find a structure that will be more effective," said Keith
Pogson, head of Asia Pacific Financial Services at consultancy
EY.
Citi has led the charge this year by completing 3 billion
yuan of asset backed financing for e-commerce giant Alibaba
. That deal is seen as paving the way for a string of
similar transactions by foreign banks, which are more
experienced in these structures than their local counterparts.
"The Alibaba deals showed that China's regulators are
comfortable with the structure," said Kenneth Koo, Deputy
General Manager of Citigroup's China joint venture, Citi Orient
Securities.
UBS and Morgan Stanley are also pushing to diversify
revenues by focusing more on the debt market, according to
people familiar with their strategies. The two banks declined to
comment for this story.
CONSTRAINTS
Beyond focusing on new services like securitisation, some
banks are looking at more radical changes to their joint
ventures. These include bringing in a third partner who would
hold a 2-3 percent stake in the venture, or selling their entire
stake back to the Chinese owner before seeking a new partner
according to EY's Pogson.
That's because since 2007, foreign investment banks
operating through joint ventures with local partners in China
have struggled to make much headway, with a Reuters analysis of
data from China's securities regulator showing they averaged a
collective loss of 21 million yuan a year.
Citi Orient Securities leads the foreign players yet ranks
86th out of 117 securities firms operating on the mainland and
made just $5.21 million in the first half of 2014, a mere 0.2
percent of Citi's global investment banking profits.
Other global heavyweights were less successful - joint
ventures involving Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
made a loss, hampered by regulatory constraints.
China forces foreign investment banks to operate in
partnerships with local firms and restricts the range of
business those ventures can do to protect the domestic players,
who now dominate the market for stock market listings.
Foreign lenders who got in early, have made the most money.
Morgan Stanley sold in 2010 its 34.3 percent stake in China
International Capital Corp for $1 billion, having paid just $37
million for it when the Chinese investment bank was founded 13
years earlier.
It then went on to link up with a different partner, though
that joint venture is currently loss making.
Goldman Sachs and UBS, which enjoy greater control of
their joint ventures because they also entered the market early
have also been moderately successful. Some banks, including Bank
of America Corp and HSBC have avoided
investment banking partnerships altogether.
However despite poor earnings and a tough regulatory
environment, most foreign players in China continue to prefer to
tweak their strategy and look at new opportunities such as
securitisation, rather than lose their hard-earned investment
banking licence, bankers told Reuters.
"There's no question that it's very difficult in China, but
I wouldn't give up on the joint venture opportunity- in almost
every industry it's the best way for now to access the market,"
said Christian Edelmann, head of financial services Asia Pacific
at consultant Oliver Wyman.
($1 = 6.1586 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Rachel Armstrong)