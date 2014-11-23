BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 23 Eight small Chinese banks have raised their one-year deposit rates to the 3.3 percent maximum allowed after China's central bank cut its interest rates and allowed greater deposit flexibility last week.

Bank analysts say the moves are a sign that a fight for savers has begun among Chinese lenders as the economy slides to its slowest growth in nearly a quarter of a century.

The new rates were announced by Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Nanjing, Bank of Suzhou, Bank of Ningbo , Zijin Agricultural Bank, Ping An Bank, Evergrowing Bank and the Chaozhou Commercial Bank on their websites on Saturday.

The rates apply to their fixed-term accounts.

Deposits have been falling for China's lenders as competition has increased from online money-market funds.

China's interest rate cut is set to dent the profitability of domestic lenders, especially mid-sized banks, which are already suffering from higher bad loans and a slowdown in profit growth. (Additional reporting by Clark Li in Beijing and Engen Tham and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Jon Boyle)