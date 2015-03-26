* ICBC, AgBank, BoC, BoCom book 4Q rise in bad loans
By Engen Tham and Lawrence White
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 26 Chinese banks are
increasingly drawing on Western ways of selling off bad loans,
after four of the largest five lenders reported a spike in
defaults in an economy stuttering at its slowest growth rate in
25 years.
The lenders - bellwethers of the world's second-largest
economy - plan to expand the practice of selling bad loans
bundled into financial products, to reduce the amount of unpaid
debt on their books, according to banking insiders.
The practice, though common in the West, was mostly unheard
of in China just a year ago. Its uptake reflects government
policy of relaxing restrictions on financial markets to attract
investment, as well as banks' hunger for ways to deal with a
worsening bad loan situation as profit growth flags.
But analysts say the practice masks the true extent of a
situation exacerbated by so-called zombie loans neither in
default or written off, languishing with cash-strapped local
authorities. Central bank encouragement to increase lending and
support the economy could only compound matters, they say.
Banks generally reported bad loan ratios - or the percentage
of total lending which has soured - of 1 percent to 1.5 percent.
"I think the real level is around 2 to 3 percent," said Jiahe
Chen, chief strategist at Cinda Securities in Shanghai.
Hong Kong-based Leon Goldfeld, investment director at Amundi
Asset Management, estimated the true bad debt ratio would reach
9 percent if economic growth slowed to 6 percent, rather than
the government's target of around 7 percent.
REPACKAGING
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank)
, Bank of China Ltd (BoC)
and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom)
this week each booked marginal profit growth or
contraction for the fourth quarter, with China Construction Bank
Corp reporting on Friday.
ICBC also booked a rise in bad loans to small businesses
struggling with weaker overseas demand, and from coal-related
enterprises in Western China suffering from falling coal prices.
AgBank reported its highest non-performing loan ratio in
three years, primarily due to manufacturers as well as
wholesalers and retailers, whereas bad loans rose at their
steepest pace in more than three years at BoC. At BoCom, soured
debts reached their highest since 2010.
Faced with mounting bad debt, Chinese banks have been
grouping soured loans and selling them as potentially high-risk
derivatives to local asset managers, bankers said.
Last year, there was a "significant" increase in such
repackaging, said Augustus Cui, partner at Grandall law firm,
which represents two of the top banks. There is likely to be a
similar increase this year, Cui and other bankers said.
