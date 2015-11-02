BEIJING Nov 2 China's biggest banks are seeking
to loosen the regulatory requirement on provisions, as a slowing
economy causes a surge in bad loans, transcripts of analyst
calls following third-quarter earnings at two of China's Big
Four banks show.
China's lenders are required to have a minimum loan loss
provision ratio of 150 percent, a balance sheet calculation
measuring the cash set aside for future losses by the total
volume of non-performing loans (NPLs).
The requirement is "relatively high compared with
international standards", an executive at Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the country's
biggest lender by assets, told analysts Friday on its earnings
call, according to a transcript of the call seen by Reuters.
ICBC said banks were in talks over provision requirements
with the banking regulator, without giving further details. The
bank would implement the decision of the regulator said.
China Construction Bank Corp , the
country's second-biggest lender, also said in its earnings call
that the bank was talking with regulators on the "high"
provision requirement, according to separate transcripts.
As China's economic growth declines to its slowest pace in a
quarter century, borrowers are finding it harder to repay
borrowing, causing commercial bank NPLs to increase.
Last Friday, ICBC reported a NPL ratio at the end of
September of 1.44 percent, up from 1.13 percent at the end of
2014, while its provision ratio declined to 157.63 percent, from
206.9 percent.
Bank of China reported a NPL ratio of 1.43 percent, and a
provision ratio of 153.72 percent, compared with an NPL ratio of
1.18 percent and a loan loss provision ratio of 187.6 percent at
the end of last year.
"The whole point for banks to put aside part of their
earnings during strong economic years is so they can accumulate
impairment allowances for the rainy days," said a Hong
Kong-based analyst. "When the high NPL period really comes, they
should have the flexibility to use the impairment allowances to
deal with it."
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Nick
Macfie)