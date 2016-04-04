BEIJING, April 4 China's first batch of
debt-to-equity swaps is expected to "resolve" 1 trillion yuan
($154.38 billion) in potential bad banking debt in three years
or less, media group Caixin reported on Monday, citing an
unnamed policy banking source.
In a cover story in its weekly magazine, Caixin cited a
single "high-level" source at China Development Bank,
a policy bank under the direct supervision of the State Council,
regarding the scope of the programme without stating how the
person had knowledge of the plans.
Calls to China Development Bank were not answered. Monday
was a state holiday in China.
Last month, people with direct knowledge of the policy told
Reuters that China's central bank is drawing up regulations to
allow commercial lenders to swap non-performing loans of
companies for stakes in those firms.
The programme could reduce commercial banks' non-performing
loans, which surged to 1.27 trillion yuan at the end of 2015,
although analysts have suggested it will reduce banks' capacity
for new lending to stronger borrowers.
Also, many believe that moves to ease bad loan burdens at
China's big banks may be of only marginal help in the near term.
Swapping debt into equity in a troubled borrower might get
bad loans off lenders' books, but as China Construction Bank
Chairman Wang Hongzhang warned last month,
there was a danger of simply converting "bad debt into bad
equity".
The Caixin report, citing several unnamed bankers, said
China Development Bank, Bank of China ,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ,
China Merchants Bank and others had been selected
for trial moves in programme's first round of swaps.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Clark Li; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)