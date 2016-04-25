By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
| BEIJING, April 25
BEIJING, April 25 China's five biggest banks are
expected to report sluggish profit growth in the first quarter,
continuing a trend of the past eight quarters, as a slowing
economy and mounting bad loans squeeze margins.
The outlook on profits is unlikely to improve soon, with the
banking regulator and analysts warning of pressure on asset
quality and also, net interest margins - in part due to
consecutive interest rate cuts and interest rate reform.
The world's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China , is expected to post a tiny 0.18
percent rise in March quarter profit on Thursday, extending a
streak of falling or single-digit profit growth in the last
couple of years, according to brokerage estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Other large Chinese banks, including Agricultural Bank of
China and Bank of Communications
, are expected to follow suit. Bank of
China will be the first of the Big Five
banks to report on Tuesday.
Profit for the large banks could range between 1 percent and
6 percent in the first quarter mainly as a result of a pick-up
in credit demand after recent interest rate cuts, Edmond Law,
banking analyst at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong), said.
"The concerns are still on asset quality and net interest
margins," said Law, who expects, however, asset quality
deterioration to continue in the second half.
China's central bank Vice Governor Chen Yulu said on Sunday
financial institutions were facing increasing credit risks, and
that factors that influenced financial market stability were
also on the rise amid the economic downturn.
Troubled lending for the Chinese banking system totalled
4.16 trillion yuan ($642 billion) at the end of 2015, of which
a quarter were non-performing loans (NPLs), according to the
China Banking Regulatory Commission.
"Bottom line contraction is likely if non-performing loans
continue to grow and provision coverage isn't relaxed," said
Patricia Cheng, bank analyst at brokerage CLSA in Hong Kong.
Chinese banks are required to set aside funds equivalent to
at least 150 percent of bad loans to cover losses, and bankers
have said a cut in loan loss provision requirements would have
the most immediate impact on financial statements.
Net interest margins - the difference between borrowing rate
and interest earned on loans - is expected to fall by 20 basis
points year-on-year for the big banks, according to Daiwa
Capital Markets' Leon Qi.
To address the strain on bank capital reserves, China's
policymakers have introducing new measures, including
debt-for-equity swaps and the securitisation of NPLs.
However, analysts say a turnaround in the near term is
unlikely.
The big lenders will face pressure over the next 12 to 18
months and leverage will continue to rise, said Minyan Liu, an
associate managing director at Moody's.
"Chinese banks have used their loan-loss reserves to deal
with increasing asset-quality problems, which reduces the impact
on their earnings and protects their capital base," Liu said.
"However, their cushion has become thinner."
($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and
Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Jacqueline
Wong)