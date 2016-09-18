* Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks pay comparatively high dividends

* Demand for China banks boosted by cross border flows

* Yuan fall, low bond yields boost popularity of bank shares

By Saikat Chatterjee and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 19 Mainland Chinese investors are snapping up the shares of Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong for their high dividend and low valuations, putting aside concerns for now over rising bad debts as China's economy slows.

The rush into China's banks has coincided with a pick-up in flows via a cross border stock link, but analysts and traders say banks are outperforming as mainland investors shift away from volatile growth stocks to dividend plays.

Investors buying Hong Kong-listed shares, or H-shares, of the major commercial banks have narrowed the valuation gap between stocks that trade on both bourses to a 21-month low, as measured by an index that tracks dual-listed stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC) shares have risen more than 4 percent relative to the Hang Seng Index, and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) over 8 percent, since end-July.

"In Hong Kong, there are many stocks with relatively higher yields, lower valuations, and relatively sound balance sheets," said Lu Wenjie, a strategist at UBS.

"They're attractive to Chinese investors in terms of allocations due to yuan depreciation pressures and low bond yields at home," Lu said.

Foreign investors have long steered clear of China's biggest banks because of concerns over the broader economy, which means that H-shares have been trading at steep discounts to their mainland counterparts. The Hong Kong-listed banks are thus good value, especially for their dividends of nearly 6 percent.

The Big Four - ICBC, China Construction Bank (CCB) , Bank of China and AgBank have an average price to book of 0.84 compared with 1.2 times for the broader Hong Kong market, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The banks offer an average dividend yield of 5.6 percent compared with 2.1 percent for Shanghai-listed stocks and around 3.4 percent for 5-year China AAA corporate debt.

According to JP Morgan only 18 stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen offer a dividend of more than 5 percent.

And while banks' bad debts have risen, investors say there are signs Beijing is stepping in to help with recapitalisation.

"Investors had been too negative on China's bad debt problem and felt that poor loan quality could lead to systematic failure, however, recent economic data show that there is progress in the underlying economy due to the government's effort on supply side reforms and industry restructuring," said Pauline Dan, head of Greater China equities at Pictet Asset Management.

FLOWS PICK UP

Over the last two months, stock investment flows from the mainland to Hong Kong accelerated sharply, partly on optimism over the upcoming launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock scheme.

Southbound flows pushed the daily aggregate quota on the Shanghai-Hong Kong link to its near limit before the ceiling was scrapped last month.

Despite the recent surge in Chinese bank shares not everyone is bullish on the sector.

Sophie Jiang, banking analyst at Nomura, expects NPL ratios may continue to climb from now till 2018 as a slowing economy exerts pressure on margins and loans and weaker lenders need to replenish capital.

Banks' non-performing loan ratio is at an 11-year high, or nearly 2 percent of total loans, according to China's banking regulator, but many analysts believe the problem is far bigger than meets the eye as banks are slow to recognise bad loans or park them off balance sheets.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has noted the sector's continued weak performance while more medium-tier banks grapple with volatile market conditions.

"We are cautious on the China banks space because we think the bad debts problem is still a concern especially with the economic slowdown," said Lilian Leung, manager of the JP Morgan China Income Fund. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)