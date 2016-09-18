* Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks pay comparatively high
dividends
* Demand for China banks boosted by cross border flows
* Yuan fall, low bond yields boost popularity of bank shares
By Saikat Chatterjee and Samuel Shen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 19 Mainland Chinese
investors are snapping up the shares of Chinese banks listed in
Hong Kong for their high dividend and low valuations, putting
aside concerns for now over rising bad debts as China's economy
slows.
The rush into China's banks has coincided with a pick-up in
flows via a cross border stock link, but analysts and traders
say banks are outperforming as mainland investors shift away
from volatile growth stocks to dividend plays.
Investors buying Hong Kong-listed shares, or H-shares, of
the major commercial banks have narrowed the valuation gap
between stocks that trade on both bourses to a 21-month low, as
measured by an index that tracks dual-listed stocks.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC)
shares have risen more than 4 percent relative to the Hang Seng
Index, and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank)
over 8 percent, since end-July.
"In Hong Kong, there are many stocks with relatively higher
yields, lower valuations, and relatively sound balance sheets,"
said Lu Wenjie, a strategist at UBS.
"They're attractive to Chinese investors in terms of
allocations due to yuan depreciation pressures and low bond
yields at home," Lu said.
Foreign investors have long steered clear of China's biggest
banks because of concerns over the broader economy, which means
that H-shares have been trading at steep discounts to their
mainland counterparts. The Hong Kong-listed banks are thus good
value, especially for their dividends of nearly 6 percent.
The Big Four - ICBC, China Construction Bank (CCB)
, Bank of China and AgBank have an average
price to book of 0.84 compared with 1.2 times for the broader
Hong Kong market, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The banks offer an average dividend yield of 5.6 percent
compared with 2.1 percent for Shanghai-listed stocks and around
3.4 percent for 5-year China AAA corporate debt.
According to JP Morgan only 18 stocks listed in Shanghai and
Shenzhen offer a dividend of more than 5 percent.
And while banks' bad debts have risen, investors say there
are signs Beijing is stepping in to help with recapitalisation.
"Investors had been too negative on China's bad debt problem
and felt that poor loan quality could lead to systematic
failure, however, recent economic data show that there is
progress in the underlying economy due to the government's
effort on supply side reforms and industry restructuring," said
Pauline Dan, head of Greater China equities at Pictet Asset
Management.
FLOWS PICK UP
Over the last two months, stock investment flows from the
mainland to Hong Kong accelerated sharply, partly on optimism
over the upcoming launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock scheme.
Southbound flows pushed the daily aggregate quota on the
Shanghai-Hong Kong link to its near limit before the ceiling was
scrapped last month.
Despite the recent surge in Chinese bank shares not everyone
is bullish on the sector.
Sophie Jiang, banking analyst at Nomura, expects NPL ratios
may continue to climb from now till 2018 as a slowing economy
exerts pressure on margins and loans and weaker lenders need to
replenish capital.
Banks' non-performing loan ratio is at an 11-year high, or
nearly 2 percent of total loans, according to China's banking
regulator, but many analysts believe the problem is far bigger
than meets the eye as banks are slow to recognise bad loans or
park them off balance sheets.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has noted the
sector's continued weak performance while more medium-tier banks
grapple with volatile market conditions.
"We are cautious on the China banks space because we think
the bad debts problem is still a concern especially with the
economic slowdown," said Lilian Leung, manager of the JP Morgan
China Income Fund.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)