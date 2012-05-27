(Adds China to support private companies to list)
BEIJING May 27 China will give private capital
the same entry standards to the banking industry as other
capital, state media said on Sunday, as the government makes its
hardest push in a decade to court private investors by welcoming
them into a handful of sectors.
Private companies would be allowed to buy into banks through
private stock placements, new share subscriptions, equity
transfers, and mergers and acquisitions, the official China
Daily said, citing the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
Private investment would also be permitted in trust,
financial leasing and auto-financing companies, the report said.
"The banking regulatory branches at different levels cannot
set up separate restrictions or additional conditions for
private capital to enter the banking sector. They are obliged to
improve transparency of the banking market access constantly,"
the newspaper cited the regulator as saying.
In order to encourage lending to the private sector, China
should let private capital play a bigger role in financial
institutions, and encourage private lending companies to become
commercial banks, Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank
governor, told the China Daily.
"The government has encouraged small lending companies to
turn into rural banks," she said. "But with a minimum
shareholding requirement of the main initiator, private
investors lack enthusiasm for such things."
Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said
that it would support private companies to list on the stock
market, both domestically and overseas, and to issue bonds.
On Friday, the powerful watchdog of China's state-owned
firms said China would allow private investment in state
companies when they restructure or sell shares, but gave few
details on how that would happen.
However, analysts are sceptical China will follow through on
its pledges to cut the role of the state, given that its
stranglehold over swathes of the world's second-largest economy
has been unchallenged for years.
Analysts have said deep vested interests often backed by
influential politicians are the biggest obstacle dogging
privatisation efforts.
That said, government ministries may follow the state-owned
Asset Supervision and Administration Commission's lead and voice
public support for privatisation in coming weeks in response to
Premier Wen Jiabao's instructions to detail plans on how to cut
the state's role in the economy.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)