By Hongmei Zhao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Sept 26 Faced with shrinking profit
margins, some Chinese banks are turning away from funding big
infrastructure projects to focus on smaller clients who they can
charge higher interest rates, bankers say, a fundamental shift
in business strategy.
Funding big state-owned firms and big government
infrastructure projects is the traditional lifeblood of China's
government-controlled banks, whose profits enjoy additional
protection from the country's managed interest rate system.
But the cushy set-up for banks changed this year when China
started freeing up its interest rates market to force banks to
compete harder for clients and reduce their guaranteed profits.
The changes made doing business with big state clients less
lucrative for banks as those powerful borrowers pay minimum
interest rates at a time when banks are being pressured by
slowing profit growth as the economy cools.
"Interest rates for loans to big clients are low, but
capital usage is high. It's not worth it," said a senior
executive at Bank of China , the country's
fourth biggest bank.
The banker declined to be identified because he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
That some banks are shying away from infrastructure deals is
not surprising: banks were burnt in 2008/09 when they lent 10.7
trillion yuan to local Chinese governments to build roads and
railways, only to find most loans could not be repaid on time
and must be restructured.
Still, it remains to be seen if banks, majority owned by the
government and which lend at its beck and call, will enjoy much
success in pulling away from state-directed infrastructure
projects, especially as the government is accelerating $150
billion in spending on roads and railways this year to revive an
economy trapped in its worst slowdown in three years.
Indeed, a banker from Bank of Communications said his bank
would accord a higher credit rating to infrastructure projects
endorsed by Beijing.
"But we will not lend to infrastructure projects in a big
way," the banker said. "The funding of some projects should not
be borne by banks. Those who wish to borrow do not meet our
criteria, while those we want to lend to can sell bonds or have
no need for loans."
GROWING OFF-BALANCE SHEET BUSINESS
Of China's five largest banks, only Construction Bank of
China and Bank of Communications
have faster growth rates in mid- to
long-term infrastructure loans, interviews with half a dozen
bankers showed.
Other banks are busy expanding their off-balance sheet
businesses to boost fee income and make up for narrowing net
interest margins, a banker at a joint-stock Chinese bank said.
The government squeezed banks' net interest margins in two
moves this year when it liberalised the rates market by allowing
banks to fix deposit rates at 110 percent of benchmark rates,
and borrowing rates at 70 percent of the benchmark level.
The twin moves narrowed the net interest margin to as slim
as 9 basis points, from 240 basis points previously.
Adding to profit pressures, big state borrowers usually pay
benchmark interest rates, while smaller, private firms can pay
up to four time more as they are seen to be more credit risky.
Authorities set the floor for lending rates and ceiling for
deposit rates to shield its banks, insolvent as recently as a
decade ago, from intense competition.
A second banker from Bank of China said the bank issued a
lot of infrastructure loans in 2008-09, and so the pace of
lending must slow this year to avoid a surge in bad debt.
"Based on internal calculations, it's a little hard for our
2012 profit growth to meet the target set at the start of the
year," said the banker from the Bank of China, which posted its
weakest quarterly profit in three years in August.
"We don't have huge pricing power among the big four banks,
and rates charged for loans to big projects are usually set at
the benchmark level and are not lucrative," he said, adding the
bank will focus on controlling costs in the fourth quarter.
