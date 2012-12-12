BEIJING Dec 12 A group of small- and
medium-sized Chinese banks including China Minsheng Banking Corp
has started a 3 billion yuan ($480.3 million) rescue
fund to guard against financial risks as the country frees its
interest rate market and as its economy slows.
The group of 22 banks and one insurance firm have banded
together to start the fund with 10 percent cash upfront, said
Shi Jie, an assistant to the chairman of Minsheng Bank.
The remaining 90 percent of the fund is backed by guarantees
from members to provide financing when needed, he told a news
conference. Members pay at least 10 million yuan to join the
fund and get up to 500 million yuan of financing when in need.
The arrangement underlines worries among analysts that
Chinese banks are ill-equipped to handle financial risks having
been coddled by state-guaranteed interest rate margins for
years. Small banks are considered the most vulnerable.
"Only when small- and medium-sized banks come together to
develop, will everyone feel there is sturdy backing behind each
of our lonely battles," said Li Zhenxi, chairman of Baoshang
Bank, a member of the fund.
The rescue fund will help members manage liquidity risks
arising from emergencies such as credit rating downgrades, large
outflows of short-term deposits and choppy financial markets,
said Shi.
Most of the members of the rescue fund are Chinese city
banks such as Gansu Bank, Fudian Bank and Zhengzhou Bank,
sources familiar with the fund told Reuters.
Shaken by China's banking crisis in the early 2000s when its
top four banks became insolvent and needed a massive state
bail-out, Beijing has kept banks on a tight leash by fixing
maximum deposit rates and minimum lending rates to guard their
profits.
Analysts say such central planning perpetuates wasteful
investment as banks do not properly price in risks when lending,
and are instead encouraged to lend generously and cheaply to big
state firms.
Beijing is paying heed to such criticisms and has freed
China's rates market slightly in two moves this year to give
banks more freedom to set deposit and lending rates.
But at the same time it wants liberalisation of the rates
market to be gradual to reduce financial risks, which have grown
in the past year as more companies struggle under the weight of
China's cooling economy and default on their loans.
($1 = 6.2460 Chinese yuan)
