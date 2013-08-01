BEIJING Aug 1 Chinese banks' total outstanding
loans to local government financing vehicles reached 9.7
trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) as at the end of June, up 6.2
percent from a year earlier period, a pace much slower than the
15.2 percent average growth for all formal lending, the banking
sector regulator said.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission also said the
outstanding amount of wealth management products issued by banks
totalled 9.08 trillion yuan at the end of June, with those
instruments using risky informal debt as underlying assets at
2.78 trillion yuan, down 7 percent from the end of the first
quarter. The regulator typically provides these figures quarter
by quarter.
Concerns have been raised about the potential for systemic
risk from piles of debts collected by local governments,
prompting the central government to order a nationwide audit of
local debt.
In a statement about its work in the first half, the CBRC
said the non-performing loan ratio for commercial banks stayed
at 0.96 percent at the end of June, unchanged from the level at
the end of March.
The loan loss reserve in the banking system totalled 1.57
trillion yuan at the end of the first half, while the NPL
provision coverage ratio was at 291.3 percent, up 0.59
percentage point from a year ago.
The average loan to deposit ratio was at 72.4 percent during
the same period.
The China banking industry association had predicted on
Wednesday that bad loans for Chinese banks could rise by between
70 billion yuan and 100 billion yuan in 2013 due in part to
delinquency risks from industries plagued by
overcapacity.
($1 = 6.1289 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)