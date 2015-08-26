* China banks face margin pressure after latest interest
rate cut
* Big five lenders likely to report higher bad debts
* Market turmoil may interrupt strong fee growth
By Engen Tham and Shu Zhang
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 26 A stock market rout is
set to add to the pain of China's banks, already grappling with
slowing profit growth from a surge in bad loans and a series of
interest rate cuts, by curbing robust growth in their
fee-generating business.
The nation's five biggest lenders are expected to report
higher non-performing loans (NPLs) and smaller profit growth
from their core lending business when they announce interim
results this week, led by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
on Thursday.
China cut interest rates and reduced the amount of reserves
banks must hold for the second time in two months on Tuesday,
lowering the one-year benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points
to 4.6 percent.
That cut may reduce bank net interest margins, or the
difference that lenders make on their borrowing and lending, by
up to 4 basis points next year, according to a research note
from CITIC Securities.
As lending has become less profitable and more risky,
Chinese banks have hastened their switch to fee and commission
income, which currently makes up some 20-30 percent of total
income for domestic lenders.
"Bank managers said that they are targeting 40 to 50
percent," said Xingyu Chen, analyst at Phillip Securities in
Hong Kong.
Banks' non-interest income comes from investment banking
revenues and custodian, clearing and wealth management product
fees, among other things.
A loan officer at a top-five Chinese bank said his branch is
now focused on developing products to be bought and sold between
financial institutions.
"It's not a question of supply, we have money, but there is
no demand," he said.
Commercial bank NPLs have increased for 15 consecutive
quarters, surpassing $1 trillion for the first time in seven
years for the period ended in June, data from the banking
regulator shows.
"There is no sign of a turning point," said Ma Kunpeng, a
Shanghai-based banking analyst at Sinolink Securities.
China Merchants Bank, the nation's sixth-largest
commercial bank, said this week its net fee and commission
income in the first half of 2015 made up around 30 percent of
total net operating income against 25 percent in the year-ago
period.
And smaller Ping An Bank said non-interest
income made up around 30 percent of its total income in the
first half, a historic high.
But analysts warned that fee income growth could slow down
in the second half of 2015 as a chunk of the banks' non-interest
income, especially of the smaller lenders, is tied to the
Chinese stock markets that have tumbled 40 percent since
mid-June.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Shu Zhang; Editing by Matthew
Miller and Muralikumar Anantharaman)