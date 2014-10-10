* Bank of China draws strong early demand for AT1 offering
By Lianting Tu
LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Bank of China's inaugural offering of
Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 preference shares drew a
surprisingly high level of interest after formally announcing a
roadshow on Wednesday ahead of a jumbo issuance of as much as
US$6.5bn.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state-owned bank had received
an impressive US$17bn in indications of interest, according to
two market sources.
The leads has been informally marketing the landmark Reg S
deal in the past few months, and wide coverage from analysts and
the press has helped investors understand the novel
loss-absorption instruments in Asia.
Two teams are currently on the road to conduct formal
investor meetings in Asia and Europe. The Asian team will hit
Hong Kong on Monday and Tuesday, while the European team will be
in London on Monday, in Paris and Frankfurt on Tuesday.
The bank has announced that the deal will likely be settled
in dollars and/or euros. It will feature a common equity Tier 1
trigger of 5.125% and equity conversion into the bank's H shares
listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
The main interest is likely to come from Asian investors,
according to a Morgan Stanley survey on China AT1s published on
Monday, which shows Asian investors account for 75% of the 148
respondents.
FAIR VALUE
Bank of China International, the main lead on the deal, has
circulated a price whisper of 6.5%-7.0%, while institutional
investors generally demand a yield of high-6% to low-7%.
According to the Morgan Stanley survey, investors, on
average, see 7.16% yield-to-call as fair value for a dollar
perpetual AT1 callable after five years from a Big Four Chinese
bank.
As there have been only two small dollar AT1 issues so far
from Asian lenders, namely Chong Hing Bank's 6.5% US$300m deal
last month and China Citic International's 7.25% US$300m
offering in April, investors generally look at similarly rated
European bank AT1s as references, which yield around 7.0%-7.5%.
BOC has ratings of A1 from Moody's, A from S&P and A from
Fitch. Moody's is expected to see the planned preference shares
as Ba2 and S&P is likely to assign a BB-.
"We see a high 6%-7% as fair because Chinese banks do have
more government support than European banks. So, they should be
priced tighter," said a Singapore-based portfolio manager. "The
BOC AT1 also features a dividend stopper, which makes it less
risky relative to many European bank AT1s."
Some multi-strategy investors compared the AT1 to BOC's
shares and believe its dividend yield should be the floor for
the AT1 yield.
"BOC's dividend yield is 7%, so, if you're going to come
inside that, you're going to be hard pressed. You could argue
that AT1 holders are better off because they are not diluted
like the equity holders, and there is a US$3.44 strike price on
conversion," said Thu Ha Chow, head of Asian credit at Aberdeen
Asset Management.
Investors, however, are generally worried about the slowdown
in China's economy and rising non-performing loans.
"It's a macro play, so one has to feel strongly about the
outlook for China, given that, at this point in the cycle, asset
quality is going to come under pressure," Chow said. "If it was
an AT1 in Thailand, it would be easier, but China has the kind
of background that keeps investors awake at night."
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
The state government support, which goes against the
rationale behind the Basel III framework, seems to be the key
thing investors are counting on. The Morgan Stanley survey found
as much as 65% of investors believed that China AT1s would have
government support, despite the loss-absorption features.
"It's difficult to disentangle the major Chinese banks from
the Chinese Government in practice," said David Marshall,
banking credit analyst at CreditSights.
"I'm a bit uncomfortable that many investors don't expect a
loss-absorption instrument to behave like one. What's the point
of issuing loss-absorption securities if the government will
never allow investors to take a loss?" he said.
One key point BOC listed as risk is the coupon deferral. The
bank will use distributable profits to pay dividends on these
preference shares. In a distressed situation, even with the
government support via capital injections, the bank may still
not have enough distributable profits.
"So, even if we accept the argument that government support
makes a conversion event unlikely, does it mean that the bank
will always be in a position to pay dividends on the shares?"
Marshall asked.
The heightened coupon deferral risk is one of the reasons
S&P revised its rating methodology this month. Under the new
methodology, the agency put the BOC AT1 four notches below its
standalone rating, one accounting for the subordination risk,
two for coupon deferral risk and one for equity conversion risk.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, Editing by Daniel Stanton)