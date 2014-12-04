HONG KONG Dec 4 China will allow wealth
management products sold by its commercial banks to enter the
domestic bond and stock markets, in a move to encourage direct
investment through these products instead of through trust
companies, two sources with knowledge of the upcoming changes
told Reuters on Thursday.
The banking regulatory commission also asked banks to set
aside funds to guard against potential risks, a banker and a
source close to the regulator said.
China's shadow banking sector continued to grow at
breakneck speed in 2013 and now ranks as the third largest in
the world, a report released by the Financial Stability Board
showed earlier.
