HONG KONG Dec 4 China will allow wealth
management products sold by its commercial banks to invest in
domestic bond and stock markets, in a move that could stem the
flow of investible funds into trust companies engaged in the
risky shadow banking sector, two sources with knowledge of the
changes told Reuters on Thursday.
The banking regulatory commission also asked banks to set
aside funds to guard against potential risks, a banker and a
source close to the regulator, both with direct knowledge of the
situation, said.
"The core of the new rule is to make clear the independent
legal status of banks' wealth management products, enabling them
to make direct investment instead of seeking third-parties to do
so," the head of wealth management business at a joint-stock
bank in Beijing said, requesting anonymity as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
China has been trying to rein in the role of trust companies
in its financial system, as it tries to curb growth of the risky
shadow banking sector.
Trust firms often partner with banks to sell so-called
wealth management products to retail investors and firms.
As of the end of September, Chinese banks had funnelled
roughly 2.9 trillion yuan ($471.23 billion) to trust companies,
according to the China Trustee Association. The industry group
did not say how much of that money was raised through wealth
management products.
China's shadow banking sector now ranks as the third largest
in the world, a report released by the Financial Stability Board
showed earlier.
Shadow banking may involve up to 27 trillion yuan of assets,
equivalent to one-fifth of China's formal banking sector,
according to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission did not answer phone
calls made by Reuters.
