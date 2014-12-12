Wells Fargo expands settlement to include more customer accounts
April 21 Wells Fargo & Co said it would expand its class action settlement related to the lender's retail sales practices to include customer accounts as early as May 2002.
HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese lender Shengjing Bank Co Ltd launched on Friday an up to $1.4 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking funds to bolster its capital requirements and support lending growth, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The IPO consists of 1.38 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$7.43 ($1) to HK$7.81 each, the terms showed. About 91 percent of the shares on offer are new shares. ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
COLOMBO, April 21 The Sri Lankan rupee closed steady on Friday as dollar selling late in the day by local banks offset importer demand for the U.S. currency earlier in the session, dealers said.