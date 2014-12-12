* Shares offered in HK$7.43-HK$7.81 indicative range

HONG KONG, Dec 12 Chinese mid-sized lender Shengjing Bank Co Ltd launched a Hong Kong initial public offering to raise up to $1.4 billion for bolstering its capital and to support lending growth, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The bank, based in the capital of Liaoning province in northern China, is among a series of commercial lenders that have gone public in Hong Kong over the past year to strengthen their balance sheets.

Harbin Bank Co Ltd raised $1.1 billion in March, following in the footsteps of Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd , Huishang Bank and China Everbright Bank Co Ltd who raised a combined $4.7 billion in previous listings in the city.

Shengjing's IPO consists of 1.38 billion shares offered in an indicative range of HK$7.43 ($1) to HK$7.81 each, the terms showed. About 91 percent of the shares on offer are new shares.

The bank received commitments worth $700 million from seven cornerstone investors, including Bondic International - a holding company controlled by real estate tycoon Cheung Chung Kiu - and Sheng Yuan Asset Management, with $200 million each, and Chow Tai Fook with $100 million, IFR said.

The IPO is set to be priced on Dec. 18, with the shares debuting in Hong Kong on Dec. 29.

The lender posted a 16.2 percent rise in net profit for the six months ended June 2014 to 2.51 billion yuan ($405 million). It had a non-performing loan ratio of 0.44 percent as of June 2014, little changed from the 0.46 percent ratio at the end of 2013.

About 74 percent of its business is in corporate banking, where its main clients include heavy machinery maker NHI Group, HNA Group, the parent company of Hainan Airlines, home furnishing retailer Red Star Macalline and appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, according to the draft prospectus.

China Merchants Securities was hired as sole sponsor and will act as joint global coordinator for the IPO with UOB Kay Hian. CCB International, Haitong International Securities and Sheng Yuan Securities were also hired as joint bookrunners, IFR reported. ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)