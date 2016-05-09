SHANGHAI May 9 Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial
Bank has received the regulatory nod for an initial public
offering, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
in a statement.
The offering is set to raise at least 2.3 billion yuan ($354
million), the China Securities Times newspaper said, adding that
it is the fifth China rural bank to have its IPO plans approved
this year.
According to an abstract previously posted on the website of
the CSRC, the bank intends float up to 25 percent of its shares
in Shenzhen.
As pressure on bank balance sheets has risen over the past
year and a half, a number of medium sized lenders have come to
the market seeking additional equity funding.
Two city commercial banks - China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd and
Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd - conducted initial public offerings in
Hong Kong earlier in 2016. The banks raised a combined $2.6
billion but retail investor demand was weak, in what analysts
said was a reaction to worries about rising non-performing loans
and concerns about future profitability.
The other four rural banks that have received approval for
their IPO plans are Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, Jiangyin
Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co
Ltd and Wujiang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, the China
Securities Times said.
($1 = 6.4970 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)