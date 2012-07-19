SHANGHAI, July 19 China's big four state banks
doubled their pace of lending in the first half of July from a
month ealier, although Chinese banks' total new lending in the
month is expected to fall by about a third to 650 billion yuan
($102 billion), the state-run Shanghai Securities News said on
Thursday, citing sources.
The surge in the big banks' lending, estimated at 50 billion
yuan in the first half of the month, in large part reflects a
pickup in borrowing by government-led investment programmes, the
paper said.
Last month, the closely watched but highly volatile figure
for total new bank lending rose to a three-month high of 919.8
billion yuan, raising hopes that policy easing may be gaining
traction to fend off a feared sharp slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
China last week posted its slowest quarterly growth in three
years.
Despite the rise in the June figure for total new lending,
the big four saw negative growth for the month with new lending
of less than 200 billion yuan, according to the official China
Securities Journal.
China's "Big Four" are Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp
, Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd . They
typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending,
although that proportion was sharply lower in June.
($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)