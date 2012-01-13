SHANGHAI Jan 13 China central bank regional branches have asked banks to refrain from lending too much in the early part of the year -- a time when banks typically boost loans to lay a foundation for good operational results for the year, banking sources said on Friday.

The Shanghai headquarters of the People's Bank of China, for example, has asked banks in the city not to let first quarter new loans exceed 40 percent of total new loans they extended in 2011, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Bella Zeng and Jacqueline Wong)