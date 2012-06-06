BEIJING, June 6 China's banks made new loans
worth nearly 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in May, the
Economic Information Daily quoted authoritative unnamed sources
as saying on Wednesday.
A slew of pro-growth policy announcements that have
accelerated spending on infrastructure and key investment
projects would also arrest a decease in medium and long-term
loan demand, the paper said.
A Reuters poll on Tuesday forecasts new lending likely
picked up to 720 billion yuan in May from 682 billion yuan in
April.
The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday new lending at
China's "Big Four" state banks totalled 253 billion yuan in May,
while credit across all financial institutions grew by an
estimated 700 billion yuan.
China's Big Four banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp
, Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .They
typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending.
($1 = 6.3676 yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick
Edwards)