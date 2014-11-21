SHANGHAI Nov 21 China may raise the leverage
ratio for its commercial banks, in a move to bring lenders in
line with international capital adequacy standards, according to
draft rules published by the banking regulator.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) began phasing
in new higher capital adequacy requirements last year, in line
with the Basel III standards, as Chinese policymakers aim to
fortify banks against the risks from a slowing economy.
The leverage ratio is the broadest of capital requirements
and a way to measure whether a company can meet its financial
obligations.
If the ratio is raised, it may make it harder for banks to
lend.
The CBRC is now seeking public feedback on draft rules
around the proposed change in the accounting methods for certain
off-balance-sheet items, including those relating to trade
finance, bankers' acceptances and letters of guarantee, to more
accurately account for risk.
The rules also aim to improve the accounting methods for
securities financing and derivatives and the transparency of
leverage ratio reporting.
While the rules may increase the leverage ratio for banks,
the large listed lenders are unlikely to be affected as they
already have adequate capital reserves, said Tang Yayun, a banks
analyst at Northeast Securities.
The draft rules did not provide enough detail on the new
accounting methods to calculate the precise impact on the
leverage ratios.
China relaxed the rules for calculating the amount of
deposits that banks can re-lend as loans, an attempt hailed by
some economists as the latest move to stimulate growth in its
cooling economy.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)