BRIEF-Hub24 says Q3 gross inflows rise 29 pct
* quarterly gross inflows for q3fy17 of $565m, an increase of 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Feb 19 China's banks will have to increase their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) to 100 percent by 2018 under new rules to take effect from March 1, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) also reaffirmed its requirement that commercial banks' loan-to-deposit ratio cannot be higher than 75 percent. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* quarterly gross inflows for q3fy17 of $565m, an increase of 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.