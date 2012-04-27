SHANGHAI, April 27 China's securities regulator
is planning to enact strict criteria that small and medium-sized
commercial banks must meet to list publicly, seeking to allow
only one in five to go public over the next few years, state
media said on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
drafted the standards and is in the process of soliciting views
from the banking regulator and other departments, the official
Shanghai Securities News said.
In China's regulatory regime, new rules such as these are
basically finalised before the drafts are released, meaning the
final version is usually very similar. Official financial
newspapers are often a channel regulators use to initially float
such plans to the financial community.
Small and medium-sized banks seeking to list need to meet
stringent criteria, the paper said, such as having one-year
return on assets and return on capital that is higher than the
banking industry average and an average provision coverage ratio
higher than the banking industry average.
There are currently 191 small and medium-sized banks in
China, more than 40 of which have previously expressed an
interest to list, close to the regulator's target of 20 percent,
the paper said.
City commercial banks that have submitted listing proposals
include the Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Shanghai and Bank of
Chongqing Co, while the CSRC has already begun to vet the
listing proposals of four other farming co-operatives.
Bank of China, the country's No.3 lender by
market value, posted a near 10 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit on Thursday but the figure fell below expectations as
flat net interest margins offset a rise in fee income.
