BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
BEIJING Aug 23 Banks in China's Henan province have reduced their lending to sectors suffering from overcapacity by 6.4 billion yuan ($963.71 million) so far this year, a bank regulator official said on Tuesday.
The regulator is encouraging banks to reduce the burden on firms in the province via restructuring of debt, Zhang Chun, deputy head of the Henan branch of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said at a briefing in Beijing.
No details were immediately available on how the lending cuts have been made.
($1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se