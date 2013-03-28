BEIJING, March 28 China's banking watchdog has
ordered rural financial firms to strictly control lending to
local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and cut exposure to
shadow banking assets, in the latest move to strengthen risk
controls in the sector.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told
medium-to-smaller financial institutions in rurals area to
particularly cut back loans to LGFVs at county level or below,
according to an official circular dated March 8 and obtained by
Reuters.
The document, distributed to different localities across
China, also said rural financial institutions must not extend
new loans to LGFVs or buy corporate bonds, medium-term notes and
other debt instruments issued by them.
But rural financial institutions are permitted to provide
funding for key projects and urbanisation programmes that are
supported by the central government.
The directive also requires rural financial firms to cap new
loans to property developers at a pace no faster than the
average lending growth rate to other business sectors.
Rural banks must make it a priority to provide lending to
support agricultural production and smaller enterprises.
The smaller financial institutions targeted by the new
directive include rural commercial banks, rural cooperative
banks, rural credit cooperatives micro-credit firms and village
banks.
The new rules follow an earlier demand by the regulator to
step up oversight of lending, repayment and refinancing for
local government financing vehicles, as a further increase in
Beijing's efforts to diffuse potential risks stemming from local
government debt.
