* CBRC in Henan encouraging banks to restructure firms' debts

* Henan hit by steel, coal overcapacity like other provinces

* Chinese NPLs growing at worrisome rate - CBRC (Adds context)

BEIJING, Aug 23 Banks in China's central Henan province have reduced their lending to sectors suffering from overcapacity by 6.4 billion yuan ($963.71 million) so far this year, a bank regulator official said on Tuesday.

The local banking regulator in Henan is encouraging lenders to reduce the burden on firms in the landlocked province by restructuring their debts, Zhang Chun, deputy head of the Henan branch of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said at a briefing in Beijing.

Heavy industries such as coal and steel have languished in Henan amid an industry downturn that has also hit broad swaths of the country's northern rustbelt.

Provinces are under pressure from the central government to cut excess capacity in those bloated sectors. Beijing has also told banks to slash lending to unprofitable and delinquent corporate borrowers in the coal and steel industries.

Non-performing loans in China's banking sector are increasing at a rate that is "worrisome", Zhang said.

Some provinces such as Henan have pushed back against Beijing's efforts to restrict credit to loss-making enterprises with excess capacity, though CBRC has given lenders some latitude to manage their lending to over-capacity industries.

Total net new bank lending in Henan was at 274.5 billion yuan in the first half, according to central bank data.

The squeeze in lending has led businesses to take on higher interest-rate loans from so-called shadow banks.

Net shadow bank lending in Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Anhui, Henan, Sichuan and Shandong rose 240 percent to 249 billion yuan in the first quarter, against a 30 percent rise nationwide.

Chinese commercial banks' NPL ratio was at 1.75 percent at end-June, while the total volume of NPLs hit an 11-year high, according to CBRC data. ($1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Additional reporting by Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)