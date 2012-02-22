SHANGHAI Feb 22 China's four biggest state-owned banks have extended new local currency loans worth around 70 billion yuan ($11.12 billion) in February, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The official newspaper estimated new yuan loans issued by the four major banks in the first two weeks of February stood at only 30 billion yuan, which was way below market expectations. But the banks then ramped up their lending the following weeks.

The big four state-run banks include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China .

Total lending, including other Chinese banks, could still exceed loans made in January, the paper said, citing unnamed bank sources.

Chinese banks extended a total of 738.1 billion yuan ($117.3 billion) in new loans in January, the central bank said on Friday, well below market forecasts for 1 trillion yuan.

China's central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves on Saturday, boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan in a bid to crank up credit creation as the world's second-biggest economy faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

($1 = 6.2964 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Yixin Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)