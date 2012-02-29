HONG KONG/BEIJING Feb 29 Chinese bank
lending may stay weak in February after January's
lower-than-expected loan data with credit demand in the real
economy tepid, two state banking sources with knowledge of the
initial data told Reuters on Wednesday.
China's big four state banks, which account for 40 to 45
percent of total lending, had granted less than 200 billion yuan
($31.75 billion) as of the end of last week, the sources said.
Although banks are rushing to lend in the last few days of
the month, total bank loans in February may fall below 738.1
billion in January, the sources said.
A slowdown in fixed-asset investments and a depressed
housing market reduced demand for bank loans, one source said.
The big four state-run banks are Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
Local media reported earlier this month that the big four
extended about 70 billion yuan in new loans from Feb. 1-19,
implying a sharp fall in bank credit, the single most important
financing source for the world's second-largest economy.
($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan)
