BEIJING, July 19 China's bank lending to the
real estate sector rebounded between April and June on
recovering property sales and changing market sentiment, data
from the central bank showed on Thursday.
Chinese banks lent 322.6 billion yuan ($50.64 billion) to
property developers and home buyers in the second quarter, up 20
percent from the year earlier period.
The surge followed a 54 percent decline in the first quarter
and a drop of 38 percent in 2011, offering fresh evidence that
Beijing's policy fine-tuning has given a lift to the property
sector.
Property loans accounted for 12.3 percent of total new loans
issued in the first half of this year, up from 10.2 percent in
the first quarter, the central bank said in a statement on its
website, www.pbc.gov.cn
Outstanding mortgage loans at the end of June rose 11
percent from a year earlier to 7.49 trillion yuan, while
outstanding loans to property developers rose 11.3 percent to
2.92 trillion yuan over the same period.
Latest official figures showed that China's property sales
swung into positive growth in June for the first time in eight
months and home prices in 70 major cities also broke eight
straight months of decline in June.
The figures also showed that new loans to
government-subsidised housing projects amounted to 86.9 billion
yuan in the first half of this year, accounting for 49.7 percent
of all loans to developers.
The central bank also said that bank lending to fixed-asset
investment projects picked up in the second quarter, with the
outstanding figure rising 10.3 percent at the end of June year
on year, compared with 9.9 percent at the end of March.
Meanwhile, the mid-to long-term loans for the manufacturing
industry dropped 42 percent in the first six months from a year
ago, compared with a drop of 31 percent in the first three
months, it added.
($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ron
Popeski)