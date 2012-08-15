BEIJING Aug 15 China's banks saw bad loans
steady and capital strength edge up at the end of the second
quarter of 2012, the country's banking regulator said on
Wednesday.
The average non-performing loan ratio in China's banking
system was unchanged at 0.9 percent in Q2 versus Q1, the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement on its
website, www.cbrc.gov.cn
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of Chinese
banks increased to 12.9 percent as at the end of June, up from
12.7 in the first quarter, data from CBRC showed.
Meanwhile, the core capital adequacy inched up to 10.4
percent from 10.3 percent in the first quarter.
The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR
of 11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.
Many investors worry China's giant state-controlled banking
sector would be pressured this year and next as a slowing
economy drives more borrowers into defaults, dragging on bank
revenues.
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.
