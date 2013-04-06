BOAO, April 6 China's big banks are not
delivering on their promise to lend more to the smallest firms
and are instead "faking" their micro loans, a researcher said on
Saturday, suggesting a government drive to increase
micro-lending is struggling.
Ba Shusong, a researcher from the Development Research
Center, a think-tank that advises China's cabinet, said the
biggest Chinese banks are still setting tough collateral
standards for small firms, who often cannot meet the demands.
This leaves 60 percent of small Chinese firms without bank
financing, Ba said, citing a study that he led on funding
conditions for small and micro-sized firms.
China wants to increase financing for its small businesses
and has ordered its state-controlled banks to step up lending to
them to avoid a repeat of a 2011 cash crunch, which some
analysts had worried could destabilise the banking system.
"Everyone right now talks about financing for small and
micro sized firms," Ba said. "There is a portion of big banks
who are faking their lending to small and micro-sized firms," he
told a forum in Boao in southern China, without further details.
The study that surveyed 1,000 small and micro-sized Chinese
firms across a dozen sectors showed only 40 percent of companies
have loans from banks right now.
And despite China's central bank cutting interest rates
twice by a total of 50 basis points last year to spur a domestic
economy trapped in its worst downturn in 13 years, the study
said 66 percent of firms have not seen their funding costs fall.
Instead, 40 percent of firms said they pay interest rates of
over 10 percent, while the rest have financing costs of between
6 percent and 10 percent. A third of companies said financing
costs are their biggest cost
China's one-year benchmark interest rate, targeted by the
People's Bank of China when it changes monetary policy, stands
at 6 percent.
"The lack of appropriate collateral is one of the basic
sources of financial difficulty for small and micro businesses,"
the study said.
Banks often demand companies to stump up property as a
collateral or a guarantee before they get a loan, it said, even
though the survey showed 83 percent of businesses do not own
their own factory space.
The study recommended that banks expand their pool of
acceptable collateral to include orders, warehouse warrants,
equity and intellectual property.
Though modest in size, small businesses punch above their
weight in China, accounting for three of every four jobs and 60
percent of the nation's output. But they are often turned away
by banks who favour big, state-owned companies.
Small businesses took a beating in 2011 when a succession of
rate hikes by China's central bank slowed the Chinese economy
and dramatically raised their borrowing costs in the kerb market
to over 30 percent for some.
