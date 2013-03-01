BEIJING, March 1 Chinese banks' non-performing
loan ratio was 0.95 percent as of the end of 2012, the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Friday.
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks
meanwhile was 13.3 percent and the average loan to deposit ratio
of was 65.3 percent, the CBRC said in a statement on its
website.
The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of
11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good
for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the
cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside
for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability.
