China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BEIJING Nov 13 Chinese banks' non-performing loan ratio ticked up to 0.97 percent at the end of September from 0.96 percent from the end of June, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday.
The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks was 12.18 percent at the end of September, down from 12.24 percent at the end of June, the CBRC said in a statement on its website.
In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said on Saturday that banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time, urging the European Central Bank to be cautious in its push to clear banks' balance sheets of soured credit.