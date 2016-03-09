BEIJING, March 9 The non-performing loan ratio of China's financial institutions is currently around 1.7 percent, central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted by Securities Times as saying on Wednesday.

The capital adequacy ratio is near 13.5 percent, Pan was quoted as saying.

Separately, Shanghai Securities News quoted Pan as saying the central bank, banking regulator and the housing ministry are studying measures to address rising housing prices in tier one cities. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)